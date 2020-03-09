Two dead, one seriously injured in North Utica incident

UTICA (WUTR) — Two people are dead and a third man was injured after an overnight incident in North Utica.

Utica Police say that Chris Conkling, 38, of Utica, went to a home on Elmhurst Road in Utica sometime around 12 a.m. Monday. At that home, Conkling shot Andrew Pruitt, 33, in the head. Pruitt is said to be a co-worker of Heather Mock, 35, who was in a previous relationship with Conkling.

According to police, Conkling then took Mock hostage at gunpoint and brought her to Conkling’s house on Van Rensselar Road. There was a long standoff between Conkling and police. In the early morning hours, Utica Police made their way into the home and discovered the bodies of Conkling and Mock, both deceased.

Utica Police say that Pruitt is expected to survive his injuries.

All three of the people involved in the incident had been employed as Corrections Officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility.

Utica police are continuing the investigation.

