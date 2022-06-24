(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has provided an update for COVID-19 on Twitter for June 24.

Instead of doing daily reports, McMahon shared an average from the last six days.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that, over the last six days, 328 people tested positive from lab tests, and 106 reported testing positive from at-home tests. On average, this is around 55 positive lab tests a day and 18 positive at-home tests. On June 16, McMahon tweeted 57 positive lab tests and 24 positive at-home tests.

McMahon also shared that 30 residents are currently in the hospital, compared to 34 on June 16. He added that 4 were in the ICU, while only 3 were in the ICU on June 16.

Unfortunately, two people died over the last 6 days.

McMahon finished his tweet by sharing that the cases per 100,000 over the last 6 days are at 11.8, which is slightly above the 10.8 that was reported on June 16.