(WSYR-TV) — Two independent fatal car crashes happened in Onondaga County on Tuesday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The first crash happened in the Town of LaFayette. Deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 3700 block of Apulia Road for a report that a 2022 Audi sedan had crashed into a tree. Upon investigation, sheriffs report that a 49-year-old woman was speeding when she encountered a downed tree in the road. In an attempt to avoid the tree, sheriffs say that she drove on the shoulder of the road but lost control, crashing into another tree. Sheriffs add that she died during the crash and was the only person in the vehicle.

The second crash was reported to sheriffs around 10:31 p.m. in the 3400 block of Route 11A in the Onondaga Nation. Sheriffs say that a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when the driver, a 59-year-old man, failed to navigate a curve and struck a telephone pole. Sheriffs tell us that members of the Nedrow Fire Department removed the man from the vehicle and was rushed to Upstate University Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriffs also say that the man was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office shares that both of these crashes are still under investigation and names were withheld until family was notified.