FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday morning near the Fayetteville Towne Center.

The fire was just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Fayette Drive, near Fayette Circle and Palmer Drive.

The Fayetteville fire chief confirms to NewsChannel 9 that a firefighter was injured, but has since been released from the hospital.

Manlius Police say that two dogs died in the fire. A cat in the home survived and has been reunited with its owner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.