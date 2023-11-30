SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sept. 29, two dogs were seized from a home in the Town of Floyd in Oneida County after an investigation revealed the dogs were being starved and one had a collar cut into its neck.

The two dogs, Frankie and Igor, have since been recovering at the CNYSPCA and are now back in full health, according to Troy Waffner, the director of the CNYSPCA.

When the dogs were first found, they were severely starved and Frankie had to have surgery to remove the metal collar that was cutting into his neck.

Now, they have regained weight, their physical wounds have healed and they are playing again like typical two-year-old dogs, Waffner said.

Both Frankie and Igor are now up for adoption.

“These pups will be great companions whether it’s out playing in the snow or watching your favorite Christmas movie – they have so much love to give and just want to live their best lives with a family,” Waffner said.

For more information, call the CNYSPCA at 315-415-6985 or visit their website.

Photos of the dogs can be seen below:

Igor is pictured on the left and Frankie is pictured on the right. Courtesy of CNYSPCA