Two elementary schools in Liverpool School District transition to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Donlin Drive Elementary and Nate Perry Elementary will be learning remotely on Monday, October 5, after it was announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Liverpool School District website, a staff member who works at both elementary schools recently tested positive for the virus.
The Liverpool School District says The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying any individuals who may have come in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.
While students are learning remotely on Monday, the school district will clean and disinfect both Donlin Drive and Nate Perry Elementary.
The school district plans to have students and staff back in the building for in-person learning on Tuesday, October 6.
The staff member and any close contacts of the staff member who tested positive will not return to the building until they are cleared by the Onondaga County Health Department.
