Two facing charges after traffic stop on I-81

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing multiple charges after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Cicero.

William Northup was driving a truck that was hauling an unregistered trailer. When he was pulled over, he gave the trooper a false name. Northrup is facing charges of criminal impersonation and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Northrup’s passenger, Montra Hodge Jr., is facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, false personation, and resisting arrest, among other charges, after he fled the vehicle when it was approached by troopers. Hodge Jr. ran towards a fence line near the highway and resisted arrest by the State Police. After a search, Hodge Jr. was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Hodge Jr. was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Alabama, where he is wanted on a parole violation.

A traffic stop on I-81 in Cicero ended in arrests and the seizure of this illegally possessed handgun. During the stop, the passenger resisted arrest and was found with this loaded gun in his waistband. He did not have a permit and was not legally allowed to be in possession. pic.twitter.com/mn5Yzg522m — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 3, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9