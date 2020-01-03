Live Now
Two facing charges after traffic stop on I-81

Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing multiple charges after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Cicero.

William Northup was driving a truck that was hauling an unregistered trailer. When he was pulled over, he gave the trooper a false name. Northrup is facing charges of criminal impersonation and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Northrup’s passenger, Montra Hodge Jr., is facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, false personation, and resisting arrest, among other charges, after he fled the vehicle when it was approached by troopers. Hodge Jr. ran towards a fence line near the highway and resisted arrest by the State Police. After a search, Hodge Jr. was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Hodge Jr. was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Alabama, where he is wanted on a parole violation.

