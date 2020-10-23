Two facing criminal trespass charges after entering vacant home in Aurelius

AURELIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are facing charges after they allegedly entered a vacant home in Aurelius.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were sent to Clark Street Road for a report of people entering a vacant house. When authorities arrived, the subjects were uncooperative. It was confirmed that the pair had no authorization to be in the home.

Police shut down the roadway for a brief time while police continued negotiations until both exited the home without incident.

Howard L. Lainhart III, 46, of Clyde, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and criminal possession of a weapon.

Kimberly A. Lindsey, 47, of Clyde, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.