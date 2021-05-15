Two family home catches fire Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews responded to a structure fire around 6:30 Saturday morning at a two family home at 145 Lakeview Avenue.

The first firefighters were on scene in just over two minutes and found heaving smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Most of the fire damage was contained to one area of the second-floor apartment and all occupants were able to escape safely, with no injuries being reported.

Both apartments in the building had working smoke detectors.

The origin and cause of the fire are still being determined.