SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters responded to two fires before 6 a.m. on Friday, April 1.

Crews were first called to 306 Burdick Avenue for a house fire at 4:49 a.m. and the first responders were on the scene within three minutes, said the Syracuse Fire Department. When they arrived, two people had already escaped the fire and had suffered minor injuries. The Syracuse Fire Department says that it took around 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, which required an extra engine due to a “significant volume of fire.”

The two occupants were transferred to a local hospital for evaluation. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A little over an hour later, at 5:55 a.m., firefighters at Fire Station 10 on East Genesee Street noticed smoke and fire coming from the house next door at 2018 East Genesee Street. The Syracuse Fire Department says that the occupants were quickly evacuated and it took several hours to extinguish the fire. They add that they building suffered significant damage.

A firefighter at this incident also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of each fire is under investigation by the Fire Investigation Bureau, and National Grid, AMR, and the Syracuse Police Department also responded to each incident. The Syracuse Fire Department share that the local American Red Cross will be assisting displaced occupants.