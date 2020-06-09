Two food distribution days set to take place in Oswego County this week

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association North East is teaming up with the Food Bank of Central New York, the office of Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature to help neighbors in need food assistance.

8,000 gallons of milk, 35,000 pounds of produce, and 16,000 pounds of meat will be handed out at the events.

In all, each household will be able to get 2 gallons of milk, a 22 pound box of produce, and 10 pounds of meat.

Food distributions details are below:

· Oswego Speedway (300 E. Albany St., Oswego, N.Y., 12136) on Wednesday, June 10th beginning at 11 a.m. All traffic must enter from the eastbound lane on East Albany St. only – no left hand turn into the Speedway will be allowed.

· Catholic Charities of Oswego in Fulton (808 W. Broadway, Fulton, N.Y., 13069) on Thursday, June 11th, beginning at 10 a.m.

The food distributions are made possible by funding from the Food Bank of Central New York thanks to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Since April, American Dairy Association North East has helped to deliver more than 250,000 gallons of milk from local dairy farmers and dairy processers to those in need across a six-state region that includes New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.