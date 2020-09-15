Two food giveaways happening Tuesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Central New Yorkers will have another chance to get food for their families. More than 40,000 pounds of food will be given out to those who need it.

The first event is happening at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities of Oswego in Fulton and 315 boxes will be handed out, each filled with produce, meat, and dairy items. One box will be handed out per car while supplies last.

At 2 p.m., the Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse will be handing out more than a thousand boxes of produce, meat, and dairy while supplies last.