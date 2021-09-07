Two found dead in building after fire broke out Monday morning in Town of Steuben

TOWN OF STEUBEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people died in a structure fire Monday morning in the Town of Steuben, according to the Barneveld Fire Department.

The Barneveld Fire Department shared in a Facebook post that when they arrived on scene because of the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions, crews had to conduct exterior operations until a bulk of the fire was knocked down.

Once crews were inside the building they discovered the two victims, according to the Facebook post.

Crews remained on scene for around 11 hours.

The full post can be found here: