Two Fulton schools temporarily in lockdown Monday morning

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department released a statement on Facebook Monday that said an incident Monday morning forced the Fairgrieve Elementary School and the Fourth Street School to go into lockdown.

The post said that the initial dispatch reported multiple shots fired with people yelling near Fairgrieve which drew a large police presence from the Fulton Police Department, State Police, and Sheriff’s Office.

They say it was determined that the noises which were reported as gunshots were in fact caused by a chemical reaction with pool chemicals that caused a pool chlorinator to explode.

The explosion made a noise similar to small caliber gun fire.

It was determined that there was no threat to public safety.