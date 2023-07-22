SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:25 a.m. today, July 22, Syracuse firefighters responded to a call for a housefire at the intersection of Helen Street and Farmer Street in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood.

When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home at 111 Helen Street with smoke and fire blowing out of the second-floor windows.

As firefighters prepared to enter the home, an occupant told them a child was possibly trapped inside. Crews initiated “an aggressive interior attack” with the possibility of a trapped person, but no people were found after searching the home, SFD said.

Everyone inside the house was able to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews also stretched hoses up to the house’s second-floor and were able to put out the fire. They then cut a hole in the roof to release trapped heat and smoke.

The fire was kept within the home’s second floor, which suffered heavy smoke, water and fire damage, SFD said.

Heat from the fire also damaged the neighboring house as its siding melted. Smoke from the house on fire also sent smoke into the attic of the neighboring house.

No firefighters or civilians were injured from the blaze, SFD said. One person was treated at the scene for an undisclosed reason, but declined further treatment.

Four people from 111 Helen Street have been displaced and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A total of 45 fire personnel responded to the incident, along with Syracuse Police, Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance and American Medical Response.