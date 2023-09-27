SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department was sent to a structure fire around 12:07 p.m. on September 27 at Demont Road.

At the scene, they found one of the homes completely swallowed by flames and had started burning a neighboring home. The Seneca Falls Fire Department was then quickly called to the scene.

Courtesy of Seneca Falls Fire Department.

Seneca Falls Fire Department, alongside other agencies, worked to put out the fire, including:

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office

Waterloo Village Police Department

Seneca County Fire Investigation Team

Waterloo Fire Department

Fayette Fire Department

Clyde Fire Department

Union Springs Fire Department

Romulus Fire Department

Varick Fire Department

Cayuga Fire Department

There are no injuries stemming from the fire, but the two homes are both considered total losses.