Two homes, two people hit by gunfire, Syracuse Police investigating multiple incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a handful of shots fired calls that happened overnight Saturday.

Two people, two homes and a business were all hit by gunfire in three separate incidents. Both victims are expected to survive.

The first shots-fired call happened right by Schiller Park around 11:16 p.m. Saturday, near Whitwell Drive and Farmer Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they found several bullet casings and two homes that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Around 12:56 a.m. Syracuse Police were then called to another shots-fired incident near the corner of South Salina Street and Fillmore Avenue.

Officers located several bullet casings and said a window at the nearby AutoZone had also been damaged by a bullet. Again no injuries were reported.

The last in this series of calls occurred around 1:04 a.m. near the corner of West Calthrop and Midland Avenue. Officers were called to a reported shooting with injuries and located a 39-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso and arm, and a 45-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Each of these investigations is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442- 5222 or reach out using the Syracuse PD tips app.