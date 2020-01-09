Two horses found in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two horses have been found in the Town of Enfield, about 6 miles west of Ithaca, with no owner.
According to the Tompkins County SPCA, the horses are being contained at the end of Teeter Road, which is off of Bostwick Road, in a small pasture.
If anyone has information you are asked to call 607-592-6773.
