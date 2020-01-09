Two horses found in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two horses have been found in the Town of Enfield, about 6 miles west of Ithaca, with no owner.

According to the Tompkins County SPCA, the horses are being contained at the end of Teeter Road, which is off of Bostwick Road, in a small pasture.

If anyone has information you are asked to call 607-592-6773.

Tompkins County Animal Control has been notified of two loose horses in the Bostwick Road/Teeter Road (Enfield) area. Horses are currently contained at the end of Teeter road in a small pasture. If anyone is missing them or has info, please call 607-592-6773. Thank you. #twithaca pic.twitter.com/ELyNb0lSAC — SPCA Tompkins County (@SPCAofTC) January 8, 2020

