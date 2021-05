CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cato Monday evening. Emergency dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 it happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 176 and 370.

The crash involved a car and pickup truck. State police along with sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. There is no word on how badly those involved were hurt.

The sheriff’s office is the lead agency in the investigation. The scene was cleared just before 8 p.m.