SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — A car drove into a house on Syracuse’s north side on Monday, April 3.

Syracuse Police, Syracuse Fire Department and AMR responded to the reported motor vehicle collision with a structure involved just after 4:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Pond Street.

Neighbors rushed to help after the black SUV crashed into the home. When first responders arrived, everyone inside the car was out.

According to fire crews, the car crashed through the front porch and into the first floor of

the home.

Firefighters from Engine 2 and Truck 2 provided care to the injured and checked for additional trapped victims.

The Rescue Company that arrived was able to use special shoring equipment to shore up the roof of the porch, so firefighters could work underneath it safely.

Fire crews said that two people were taken to area hospitals while the front of the home suffered substantial damage to the front and first floor.

One patient was in the house when the car crashed into the house and Firefighters from Truck 2 were able to remove them from inside.

Syracuse Code enforcement Officials were on the scene with Syracuse Fire Prevention Bureau officials to assess the damage afterward. In total, 17 fire department personnel responded to this scene from 4 different city fire stations

The investigation is ongoing.