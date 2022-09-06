SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. A 44-year-old female also sustained two broken arms and is expected to survive.

Officers determined upon investigation that the attackers were the female victim’s ex-husband, Edward Claudio, 43, and his son, Ricardo Claudio, 24.

Ricardo later turned himself into the police for not only this incident but also for outstanding warrants as well.

Ricardo has been arrested and booked on multiple charges including Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and Burglary in the First Degree.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There has been no further information released on Edward Claudio at this time.