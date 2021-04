LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured when one boat rear-ended another boat on Cayuga Lake. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

New York State Police and the Ithaca Fire Department were able to bring the boats back to shore.

Two people in the boat that was hit were taken to local hospitals. The two people in the other boat were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.