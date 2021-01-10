SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured, including one who suffered a gunshot wound, after a domestic dispute.
Just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the Syracuse Police Department was called to a home on the 300-block of Rowland Street for a shooting. There, they found a 20-year-old female who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
At the scene, police also found a 42-year-old female who had a head injury. She was treated on the scene by EMS personnel. Later, police learned the woman had been hit in the head with a handgun.
An investigation revealed that James Bell, 45, had a dispute with the victims before the shots were fired. Bell was located at his home, arrested, and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse University opening COVID-19 testing to family of faculty and staff
- New record COVID-19 numbers in Oswego, Oneida counties
- No injuries reported after shots fired on Brighton Ave
- Two injured after domestic dispute on Rowland Street in Syracuse
- Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App