Two injured after domestic dispute on Rowland Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured, including one who suffered a gunshot wound, after a domestic dispute.

Just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the Syracuse Police Department was called to a home on the 300-block of Rowland Street for a shooting. There, they found a 20-year-old female who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At the scene, police also found a 42-year-old female who had a head injury. She was treated on the scene by EMS personnel. Later, police learned the woman had been hit in the head with a handgun.

An investigation revealed that James Bell, 45, had a dispute with the victims before the shots were fired. Bell was located at his home, arrested, and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.