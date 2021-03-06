Two injured after hit and run Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolanda Campbell, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested Saturday after a hit and run put two people in the hospital.

Campbell was driving the car that struck Isiah German and Saleema Sansaurus around 2 a.m.

Both victims sustained injuries and were transported to Upstate Hospital and are expected to survive.

Lenon Taylor was in the car with Campbell during the hit and run. When the car was later found, Taylor was operating the vehicle and was in an intoxicated state. It was determined by officials that Campbell was the one initially driving.

Campbell was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and driving while intoxicated.

Taylor was charged with driving while intoxicated.