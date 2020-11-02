Two injured after school bus loses control on snowy roads in Tully

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student and a bus aide received minor injuries after a Tully Central School District bus lost control on a snowy road on Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the driver of the bus lost control on Murphy Road and drove off the roadway. A student and bus aid were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

