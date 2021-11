BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been hurt after the balcony they were standing on collapsed.

911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the collapse happened at Drumlin Heights Apartments in Baldwinsville, around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Two people fell about 12 feet, according to dispatchers. No word right now on how badly they were injured.

The investigation still early, but stay with NewsChannel 9 for details when they are made available.