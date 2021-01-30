Two injured in fire on West Beard Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters in Syracuse responded to a house fire on the city’s south side on Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m.

The fire happened at a home on the 100-block of West Beard Avenue, which is between South Salina Street and Landon Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital. We don’t know the extent of their injuries. There is no word on the cause of the fire.