Two injured in shooting on Syracuse’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the area of 9 Corcoran Court on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to scene just before 11:00 p.m.

As they arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot in the head. That person has since been taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Another victim is a 26-year-old male. He was shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Upstate University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information to help investigators, you’re asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates.

