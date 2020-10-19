Two injured in stabbing after a dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured after a dispute ended in a stabbing in Syracuse.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Syracuse Police Department was called to the 400-block of Butternut Street. At the scene, officers found a 29-year-old male and a 29-year-old female. Both had minor cuts to their hands after a dispute between the two.

Both were taken to area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing.