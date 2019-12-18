One injured when school bus rolls over in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person received a minor hand injury when a mini school bus rolled over on Wednesday afternoon. NewsChannel 9 has been told that no students were on board the Head Start bus and that only a bus monitor and the bus driver were on the bus at the time.

The rollover happened on North Main Street in Canastota just before 2 p.m. The road was closed for a short period of time until authorities could clear the scene.

One person received treatment on the scene for their minor hand injury.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9