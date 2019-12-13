Two injured when vehicle overturns in McGraw

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured after a vehicle overturned in McGraw on Thursday.
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving on West Main Street when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and then hit a concrete retaining wall, causing the vehicle to end up on its side.
The woman and her passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, Rebecca Meek, 52, of Oxford, was issued a traffic ticket.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App