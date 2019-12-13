Two injured when vehicle overturns in McGraw

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured after a vehicle overturned in McGraw on Thursday.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving on West Main Street when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and then hit a concrete retaining wall, causing the vehicle to end up on its side.

The woman and her passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, Rebecca Meek, 52, of Oxford, was issued a traffic ticket.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected