Two juveniles charged with making terroristic threats in Watertown High School bathroom

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested after threats against the Watertown High School were written in the school’s bathroom.
On Thursday, December 19, Watertown School Resource Officer Joshua Davis and the Watertown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division investigated threats made against the school in the school’s bathroom.
After the investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile and a 16-year-old juvenile have been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a Class D Felony.
The 14-year-old will appear in Jefferson County Family Court, and the 16-year-old in Jefferson County Court.
