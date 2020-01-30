Two lawmakers looking to lower New York State’s BAC limit for drinking and driving to 0.05

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Two lawmakers are proposing to lower the state’s legal blood-alcohol limit for drinking and driving from 0.08 to 0.05. They argue that countries like Canada, France, and Germany that have the 0.05 BAC see fewer drunk driving crashes, despite similar alcohol consumption.

Opponents, however, say the push for a lower limit “criminalizes perfectly responsible behavior.”

“We’re not trying to be puritans here. It’s still okay to have a drink or two,” said State Senator John Liu. “Unfortunately, common sense isn’t as common as we would like it to be. There is no excuse for having too many drinks and then getting behind the wheel.”

The bill has been introduced three times before and never made it out of committee.

If passed, New York would become the second state in the country to lower the blood alcohol limit to 0.05.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9