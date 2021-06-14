Two life-sized cow displays to travel NY State for ‘Discover NY Dairy’ initiative, final stop at the fair

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition (NYAAC) has recently unveiled two life-sized cow displays that will begin traveling across the state as a part of the Discover NY Dairy initiative.

This initiative aims to reach those in New York State that might not live close to a farm, and educate them about the state’s dairy industry and its significance to New Yorkers.

The cows were painted by two local artists, Kate Gabriel who is an art teacher at Fayetteville-Manlius, and Danielle Silvanic, a biology student and dairy enthusiast at Binghamton University.

The “artistically enhanced” cows will travel downstate, making stops at well-known and food-related stops while promoting the initiative’s social media. They will return to Central New York to be displayed in the Cow Birthing Center this August.

There will be a cow-naming contest though NYAAC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and people can comment on posts with name suggestions.

Search for @NYAnimalAg on social media or go on their website at NYAnimalAg.org.