Two local colleges receive federal funding for students

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV0 — Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced $11.9 million in federal funding for colleges to use for students throughout New York.
Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University are on the list to receive funding.
- Onondaga Community College: $261,888
- Syracuse University: $411,893
The five-year grants will be used to help low-income and first-generation, or disabled college students.
