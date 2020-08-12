Two local colleges receive federal funding for students

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV0 — Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced $11.9 million in federal funding for colleges to use for students throughout New York.

Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University are on the list to receive funding.

  • Onondaga Community College: $261,888
  • Syracuse University: $411,893

The five-year grants will be used to help low-income and first-generation, or disabled college students.

