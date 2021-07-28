Two local students among 11 awarded NDSA college scholarship

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local college students are part of 11 individuals that have been awarded a $14,000 scholarship from Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association, Inc.



On the left, is Matthew Osterhaudt of Manlius. On the right, Jennifer Carl of Cicero.

Each year, Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association board of directors dedicates the scholarship to Bruce W. Krupke. Bruce served as Executive Vice President of Northeast Dairy Foods Association and Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association for 27 years before passing away in March 2020.

“We received many outstanding applications again this year and it was a long and challenging process for the Scholarship Committee to narrow it down based on the quality of this year’s applicants,” said Bill Elliott, President of the Board of Directors. “Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association is honored to be able to provide this scholarship to students who are pursuing their goals and dreams. Congratulations to all of the recipients!”

This year’s Bruce W. Krupke Memorial Scholarship recipients are:

Hannah Boyd, Pittsburgh, PA, University of Pittsburgh

Jennifer Carl, Cicero, NY, St. John Fisher College ***

Justin Carlson, Essex Junction, VT, University of Vermont

Kelsey Delaney, Schenectady, NY, Union College

Brandi Himes, York, PA, Lebanon Valley College

Ian Michael McHugh, Killingworth, CT, University of Vermont

Matthew Osterhaudt, Manlius, NY, Le Moyne College***

Samantha Palmatier, Hobart, NY, SUNY Purchase

Coltin John Pflipsen, Willmar, MN, Alexaria Technical Community College

Sydney Reppi, Wolcott, NY, St. John Fisher College

Taylor Schofield, Pavilion, NY, Rochester Institute of Technology

Applicants must be an immediate family member of a current NDSA or Northeast Dairy Foods Association, Inc. member company, or a Student Member of NDSA, enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year as a full-time undergraduate or trade school student, and have a GPA of 2.50 or greater to be eligible.