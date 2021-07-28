Two local students among 11 awarded NDSA college scholarship

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local college students are part of 11 individuals that have been awarded a $14,000 scholarship from Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association, Inc.
Each year, Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association board of directors dedicates the scholarship to Bruce W. Krupke. Bruce served as Executive Vice President of Northeast Dairy Foods Association and Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association for 27 years before passing away in March 2020.
“We received many outstanding applications again this year and it was a long and challenging process for the Scholarship Committee to narrow it down based on the quality of this year’s applicants,” said Bill Elliott, President of the Board of Directors. “Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association is honored to be able to provide this scholarship to students who are pursuing their goals and dreams. Congratulations to all of the recipients!”
This year’s Bruce W. Krupke Memorial Scholarship recipients are:
- Hannah Boyd, Pittsburgh, PA, University of Pittsburgh
- Jennifer Carl, Cicero, NY, St. John Fisher College ***
- Justin Carlson, Essex Junction, VT, University of Vermont
- Kelsey Delaney, Schenectady, NY, Union College
- Brandi Himes, York, PA, Lebanon Valley College
- Ian Michael McHugh, Killingworth, CT, University of Vermont
- Matthew Osterhaudt, Manlius, NY, Le Moyne College***
- Samantha Palmatier, Hobart, NY, SUNY Purchase
- Coltin John Pflipsen, Willmar, MN, Alexaria Technical Community College
- Sydney Reppi, Wolcott, NY, St. John Fisher College
- Taylor Schofield, Pavilion, NY, Rochester Institute of Technology
Applicants must be an immediate family member of a current NDSA or Northeast Dairy Foods Association, Inc. member company, or a Student Member of NDSA, enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year as a full-time undergraduate or trade school student, and have a GPA of 2.50 or greater to be eligible.