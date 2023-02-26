ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local students from Central New York just won state Division II crowns at the Section III New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) finals in Albany this weekend.

On Saturday night, February 25, in the MVP Arena in Albany, local students Andrew Bailey from Chittenango and Sam Sorenson from Homer won Division II crowns.

Andrew Baily from Chittenango won the Division II 189lbs NYSPHSAA state championship, finishing the season 42-0.

Baily’s win was the second state wrestling championship from Chittenango, joining Connor Fredericks who took the 182-pound title in 2018.

Sam Sorenson is a senior at Homer and he won the Division II 215lbs NYSPHSAA state championship, making his second straight State Wrestling Championship. Sorenson is headed to West Point to wrestle in college.

In honor of Sorenson’s win, the town of Homer held a first-responder-style homecoming victory escort at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 at the Homer Central High School.

NewsChannel 9 attended the homecoming escort and spoke to Sorenson who said it was awesome that the community came together to support him.

“It’s awesome. We have a great community in Homer that supports all of our high school sports. Everybody just always comes out and supports, no matter what season.”

Sorenson is excited to go to West Point for wrestling and is excited about where the sport will take him. He said his biggest inspiration is his dad.

“He’s always in my corner, he has been since I was a little kid. Always by my side supporting me.”

Sorenson thanked his community for supporting him saying, “thank you, it means a lot and it’s awesome.”