CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers from Marion, N.Y., and Caledonia, N.Y., were arrested and charged with Sex Abuse in the 1st for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim at Finger Lakes Community College.

New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 19-year-old Eden O. Godsey from Marion on Sept. 1 and a 17-year-old female from Caledonia on Sept. 14, both charged with Sexual Abuse 1st (D Felony).

The teens were arrested following an investigation of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the end of August 2023, at Finger Lakes Community College student housing.

Subsequent to the investigation, it was determined that two suspects allegedly acted in concert against the victim.

Both suspects were arraigned after arrest at Ontario County Centralized Arraignment and released with an order of protection to stay away from the victim.