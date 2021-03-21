Two men are expected to survive after separate shootings Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two shootings in the City of Syracuse just minutes from each other early Sunday morning.

The first on the south side where shell casings were found close to midnight. Police say a 31-year-old man went to Upstate for gunshot wounds to both legs.

About 25 minutes later police went to St. Joe’s to investigate a shooting with injuries. They say a 49-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Both men are expected to survive.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, call Syracuse police at (315)442-5222.