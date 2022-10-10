CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say.

Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound. The trooper saw a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and did a traffic stop. State Police then said the car sped off and the Trooper learned that the car was stolen.

The driver of the stolen car drove down several roads in the City of Cortland, drove off the road, and went into a field where the driver hit a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer.

According to Troopers, there were three people in the car and they got out and began running into a wooded area. While law enforcement was searching the area for the three people, another person in a different stolen car came to the area to pick up the other three people in the first stolen car.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy saw that car and tried to stop it, but the driver did not comply. The stolen car was finally stopped on I-81 near exit 13 in Tully and the driver was taken into custody around 11 a.m.

After searching the wooded area, all three people in the first stolen car were taken into custody a little after 12 p.m. Two men were found running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park and a woman was found near a cornfield near Pine Hill Trainer Park.

20-year-old Ejarias J. Burgin, of Camillus, the driver of the first stolen car, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, class “D” felony

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor

Two passengers of the stolen car, a man and a woman both 18-year-olds were not charged.

20-year-old, Zaquest A. Robinson-Cummings, of Syracuse, the driver of the second car, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, class “D” felony

Burgin and Robinson-Cummings were both taken to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.