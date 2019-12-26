Two men arrested after stolen vehicle runs out of gas

MARATHON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a business in the Town of Salina on Christmas Eve.

Isaias Lanzo, 20, of Syracuse, Vicente Martinez, 18, of Marathon, and a 16-year-old juvenile were assisted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after their vehicle ran out of gas in the Town of Marathon. 

While assisting, officers found the 2010 Jeep Liberty that the men were driving, had been stolen on Tuesday from a business in the Town of Salina. 

Lanzo was charged with 4th degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.

Martinez was charged with 4th degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle as well as 2nd degree criminal impersonation, after he gave officers a fake name during a roadside interview.

Both men are scheduled to appear at the Marathon Town Court on January 15.

The Juvenile was released to a family member and will be petitioned at a later date.

