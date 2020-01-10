Two men arrested following armed robbery outside Canastota McDonald’s

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Canastota Police Department has arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the Village of Canastota on January 4, 2020.
Steven St. Andrews, 36, of Messena, N.Y. and James Lago, 36, of Ogdensburg, N.Y. were both taken into custody on Wednesday, and are currently under the supervision of the New York State Parole.
St. Andrews was charged with robbery in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal use of a firearm.
Lago was charged with robbery in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree.
Both men are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.
