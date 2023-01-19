MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Morrisville investigated a reported theft of diesel fuel from a Stewart’s Gas Station on State Route 12B in the town of Madison, according to the New York State Police Newsroom.

Following the investigation on January 18, the NYSP found two people used stolen credit card numbers and cloned credit cards to purchase diesel fuel.

“They then loaded the stolen diesel fuel into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank via hidden hoses and pumps,” said the New York State Police Newsroom.

NYSP arrested 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares from Union, NJ, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez from Hialeah, FL for the following charges:

(4 counts) Petit Larceny, a class “A” misdemeanor

(2 counts) Identity Theft 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

(2 counts) Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, a class”D” felony

(5 counts) Possession of a Skimming Device 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Both individuals were taken to the Madison County Jail to await centralized arraignment.