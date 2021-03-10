Two men arrested in connection with February robbery in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that happened back in February in Oswego.

On February 18, the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of East Utica Street and East First Street for a robbery. The victim was threatened with a handgun and had money taken from him. The victim was also assaulted and sustained facial injuries during the incident.

With help from the New York State Police, Michael P. Delaney, 29, of Syracuse, and Terell E. Rolfe, 48, of Liverpool, were arrested. They face charges of robbery, assault, and conspiracy.