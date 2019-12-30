HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were jailed without bail after Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies say they caught them with marijuana, methamphetamine and materials to make meth on a main road in Homer.
Investigators say Terry Maricle, 47, of Cortland and Michael Martin Sr., 48, of Cortlandville were stopped while walking the wrong way on Route 281 around 3 a.m. Sunday.
An investigation led to the discovery of the drugs and a number of charges, including unlawful manufacture of meth.
Their next court date is set for Jan. 7.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Two men arrested in Homer for having materials to make meth
- WATCH: Occasional rain for most, but icy well north and east of Syracuse
- Ryan McMahon sworn in as Onondaga County Executive
- Cool Schools: Monday 12/30/19
- TechBytes: Monday 12/30/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App