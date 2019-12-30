Two men arrested in Homer for having materials to make meth

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were jailed without bail after Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies say they caught them with marijuana, methamphetamine and materials to make meth on a main road in Homer.

Investigators say Terry Maricle, 47, of Cortland and Michael Martin Sr., 48, of Cortlandville were stopped while walking the wrong way on Route 281 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation led to the discovery of the drugs and a number of charges, including unlawful manufacture of meth.

Their next court date is set for Jan. 7.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9