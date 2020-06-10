Two men charged in rapes in Onondaga County

CAMILLUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 30 year old Camillus man is accused of raping a woman he met through the dating app Tinder.

The Onondaga County Sheriffs Department reports Byron Felton of Gordon Parkway in Camillus was charged with rape in the 1st degree and criminal sex act in the 1st degree for allegedly forcing the victim to have intercourse at his apartment.

He is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s department says anyone with information about the case should contact the Abused Person’s Unit at 315-435-3092.

Sheriff’s investigators also arrested a Syracuse man on rape charges in a separate unrelated case.

Ronald Backus, 20, of Syracuse is charged with Rape in the 1st degree, 3rd-degree sexual misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s accused of assaulting the victim who is under 17 years of age and raping her in an abandoned warehouse off of Meade Road in the Town of Dewitt, June 3.

He’s also being held on bail of $50,000 cash and $100,000 bond.

Investigators say Backus knew the victim who reported the incident to a family member.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9