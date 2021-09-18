Two men die in early morning car crash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men have died following an early morning car crash at the Walgreens on James Street, according to Syracuse Police.

Just after 12:45 Saturday morning, officers responded to 2329 James Street, near the Greenway Veterans’ Memorial Park, for a vehicle collision with injuries.

Syracuse Police officers found two men, who have not yet been identified, inside of the car. One of the victims, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger, also an adult male, was transported from the scene to Upstate University Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5200. ​

Syracuse Police say the names of those involved will be released when all notifications of the accident have been made. ​