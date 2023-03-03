SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the Brighton Towers incident, Syracuse Police have identified the two found dead inside an apartment.

25-year-old Joseph Lee and 55-year-old David Emilio were pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday, March 1.

On March 1, the emergency room at Upstate Medical University was shut down for a brief time due to a HAZMAT situation. Nine first responders and Upstate Medical University staff have since been treated and released from the hospital.

March 2, the Syracuse HAZMAT Team confirmed that fentanyl was found on the scene, according to Fire Chief Michael Monds.

A third person found in the sixth-floor apartment was treated at the hospital and later released. At this time, Chief Monds says they don’t have any confirmation on other substances at play but testing is being conducted and results can take up to a month.

“This was a very complex incident. It started off as a medical call, that ended up turning into a law enforcement situation, as well as a hazardous materials situation,” stated Monds.

If you or someone you know is suspected of being poisoned you can call Upstate’s Poison Center Hotline at 800-222-1222.

You can also call or text the confidential Onondaga County harm reduction line for free Narcan and fentanyl test strips at 315-418-5365.