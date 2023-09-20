SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Gifford Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Around the same time, a 19-year-old man arrived at Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm stemming from the same shooting, according to SPD. He also is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.