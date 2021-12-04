Two men shot in Fulton early Saturday morning

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police say two men were found shot around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired at 10 Rochester St. and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Upstate Medical Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police say shooting appears to be a targeted incident and no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Individuals with any information or surveillance video in the area of the shooting are being asked to contact the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2007.